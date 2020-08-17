American Express Co. is acquiring the teams and technology behind the online lender Kabbage Inc. as the credit-card giant seeks to provide more loans and other services to small-business owners.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- AmEx, Already Small-Business Card King, Wants More With Kabbage - August 17, 2020
- How Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, got loans meant for U.S. small businesses - August 17, 2020
- Small businesses face a £22,000 average cost to reopen in full after lockdown – leading one in five entrepreneurs to raid their savings - August 17, 2020