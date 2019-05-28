Amigo Loans said it was still grappling with misconceptions … which chief executive Glen Crawford said was “no small achievement” for a business that “started from nothing” nearly 15 years ago in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Amigo Loans tackles ‘urban myths’ amid rising sub-prime demand
Amigo Loans said it was still grappling with misconceptions … which chief executive Glen Crawford said was “no small achievement” for a business that “started from nothing” nearly 15 years ago in …