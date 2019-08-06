“It’s not an automatic loan approval if we recommend someone,” Pitts said. “The numbers and the plan have to make sense, but it can be an option for some who are looking to grow.” While many of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Amplify is helping African Americans achieve small business dreams - August 6, 2019
- Reform alternative business lending practices to protect small-business owners - August 6, 2019
- CytoSorbents Announces Amendment to Loan Agreement with Bridge Bank, Receives an Additional $5 Million Cash from New Term Loan - August 5, 2019