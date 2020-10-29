For a few months this year, a U.S. government aid program meant for struggling small-business owners was handing out $10,000 to just about anyone who asked. All it took was a five-minute online …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- An Avalanche of Fraud Buried a Small-Business Relief Program - October 29, 2020
- Energize Colorado Gap Fund Awards $7 Million To Hundreds Of Small Business Owners, Thousands More Waiting On Round 2 - October 29, 2020
- Small business loans offer lifeline to Hampshire businesses - October 29, 2020