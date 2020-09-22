‘An obscene waste and abuse of taxpayer money’: Fraudsters exploit pandemic small-business relief program

Dozens of business owners conned the federal government out of millions in small-business relief loans through money laundering, identity theft, and false documentation, according to a new report …
