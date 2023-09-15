The Ohio Statewide Development Corporation has named Katie Kramer as its new executive director.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- An Ohio corporation that helps grow small businesses gets a new leader - September 15, 2023
- Small Business Administration opens recovery center on Oahu to assist wildfire survivors - September 14, 2023
- Power Up Spartanburg offering loans, grants with priority for minority-owned businesses - September 14, 2023