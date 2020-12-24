In the first month of the program, 88% of loans and 85% of loan dollars went to white neighborhoods, giving businesses in those areas a head start in the scramble to survive the pandemic.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Analysis shows Black and Hispanic businesses lagged in access to PPP loans - December 23, 2020
- Millions of small businesses on deck for simplified PPP loan forgiveness - December 23, 2020
- Three big ways small business would benefit from the new Covid relief bill - December 23, 2020