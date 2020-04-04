Unfortunately, we know unemployment will go higher before it goes down again. Roughly 10 million workers have filed unemployment claims over just the past two weeks, as businesses all over the country …
Author:
Andy Puzder: As coronavirus increases unemployment, federal aid helps small businesses survive pandemic
