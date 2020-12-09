The securitization was rated by DBRS and the senior AAA tranche was oversubscribed. “The completion, and success, of this securitization is a testament to our firm’s commitment and prudent approach to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Angel Oak Capital Advisors Completes Securitization of Angel Oak Commercial Lending-Originated Small-Balance Loans - December 9, 2020
- Online tool provides critical support for small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic - December 9, 2020
- Businesses that got CARES Act loans are facing surprise tax bills - December 9, 2020