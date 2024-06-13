During the pandemic, Michigan saw millions of dollars fraudulently taken from programs aimed at keeping business afloat in our communities,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Ann Arbor woman charged with fraudulently obtaining federal pandemic loans - June 13, 2024
- 6 Reasons You Were Turned Away for a Business Loan - June 13, 2024
- Harvard Commercial Capital Loan Trust raises $218.5 million - June 13, 2024