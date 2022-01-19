A new digital payment gateway, the GoDigital website, has been created for Jamaican businesses, particularly those in the micro and small enterprises (MSEs), to receive payments digitally. As a result …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Another digital payment gateway for local businesses - January 19, 2022
- DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Hypoport SE: platform-based business models once again grow much faster than the market in 2021 - January 19, 2022
- MSMEs largely outside the ambit of PLI scheme, many small businesses left out of ECLGS. Can Budget 2022 do a course correction? - January 19, 2022