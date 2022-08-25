“No one complained that those loans caused inflation. A lot of these folks in small businesses are working in middle-class families. They needed help. Tt was the right thing to do,” Biden said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Biden’s Student-Loan Gamble - August 24, 2022
- Answering your questions about Biden’s student loan forgiveness policy - August 24, 2022
- White House outlines plan for addressing nation’s student loan debt crisis - August 24, 2022