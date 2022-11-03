Ant Group Co.’s Singapore digital wholesale bank will start offering loans to small and medium-sized businesses, as the Chinese fintech giant extends its reach in the city-state.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Ant Digital Bank Expands in Singapore With Small Business Loans - November 3, 2022
- Federal Reserve rate hike expected to impact small businesses - November 3, 2022
- Indian corp loan demand tepid despite buoyant economy -Kotak Mahindra Bank exec - November 3, 2022