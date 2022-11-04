SINGAPORE: Ant Group Co’s Singapore digital wholesale bank will start offering loans to small and medium-sized businesses, as the Chinese fintech giant extends its reach in the city-state. ANEXT Bank, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Ant’s digital bank expands in S’pore with small business loans - November 3, 2022
- DBS Bank plans to triple gold loan business in five years - November 3, 2022
- Best Emergency Loans for Bad Credit Score, Top Quick Loans for bad credit in 2022 - November 3, 2022