Applications Open: The Tequila Don Julio Fund Is Offering Up To $100,000 In Small Business Grants To Celebrate The Next Generation Of Dons And Doñas

The Tequila Don Julio Fund is celebrating Hispanic entrepreneurs leading the way as the next generation of “Dons” and “Doñas”. This first grant program for the fund will support small businesses, as …
