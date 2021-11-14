Micro and small enterprises that are having difficulty in giving the 13th-month pay of their employees can apply for a government loan, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Apply for 13th-month pay loan, Bello tells small biz owners - November 14, 2021
- Loan growth forecast through ’23 as standards ease up - November 14, 2021
- North County Business Briefs, Nov. 14 - November 14, 2021