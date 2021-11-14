Micro and small enterprises that are having difficulty in financing the 13th-month pay of their employees can apply for a government loan, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III announced on Friday. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Apply for a 13th-month pay loan, Bello tells micro, small biz - November 13, 2021
- From hibernation to reallocation: Loan guarantees and their implications for post-Covid-19 productivity - November 13, 2021
- I Was A Victim Of Business Identity Theft—And It Could Happen To You - November 13, 2021