The US Small Business Administration (SBA) is expected to issue a rule as soon as Monday that will make loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) more generous for business owners without …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Are consultants and sole proprietors eligible for PPP loans? - February 28, 2021
- Biden’s New PPP Rules: Only Small or Minority-Owned Companies Can Apply for 2 Weeks - February 28, 2021
- New federal initiatives focus on getting aid to minority-owned businesses - February 28, 2021