Considered as the safest segment to lend by banks, retail loans have been a major pain point in recent times. The pandemic has made India’s banks find out that the retail borrower is not bereft of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Are retail loans as safe as they look for banks? - December 29, 2021
- Bangladesh Bank refuses to extend loan moratorium facility - December 29, 2021
- CapitalSavvy, Monetix to support small businesses through technology - December 29, 2021