Loan demand from micro enterprises in the last few months has not faltered on our platform,” says Sanjay Sharma, co-founder, Aye Finance. Harsh Lunia, co-founder and CEO, Lendingkart concurs. “While …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Are Small and Micro Enterprises Feeling the Pinch of Slowdown?
Loan demand from micro enterprises in the last few months has not faltered on our platform,” says Sanjay Sharma, co-founder, Aye Finance. Harsh Lunia, co-founder and CEO, Lendingkart concurs. “While …