Arkansas-based companies are slated to receive about $40,000 in grants as part of the $464 million the United States Department of Agriculture intends to spend on its Rural Energy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Arkansas gets small share of energy grants from USDA - September 11, 2021
- Explained: What is an Account Aggregator? Here’s how getting personal loan will become easier than before - September 11, 2021
- SBA enhances disaster loan program citing Delta variant challenges - September 11, 2021