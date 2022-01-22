The non-profit, Arlington-based ECDC Enterprise Development Group (EDG) was one of 12 projects selected for the Virginia Small Business Resiliency Fund program, with the $1.5 million grant awarded to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Arlington non-profit receives grant funds to boost minority businesses in COVID era - January 22, 2022
- Best Personal Loans For Bad Credit In 2022: Top 4 Online Loan Companies - January 22, 2022
- Yes Bank Q3 Results: Net Profit Surges But Loan Growth Guidance Cut - January 22, 2022