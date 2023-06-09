Instead of using the funds for disaster relief, Cornwall and Williams diverted them for their personal use, to pay personal credit card debt and to buy cryptocurrency, prosecutors said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Arthur Cornwall of West Babylon and Sean Williams of Valley Stream plead guilty to COVID-1 loan fraud - June 9, 2023
- Small West Texas Businesses might be eligible for drought-related disaster loans - June 9, 2023
- US Small Business Administration grants Reynolds’ request for assistance following Davenport collapse - June 9, 2023