It’s the ninth year in a row that Arvest topped the SBA lending list across Arkansas— Arvest was third even in Oklahoma.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Arvest Bank once again leads in small business loans - January 4, 2023
- Five-year variable private student loan rates fall 1.2 percentage points from last week - January 4, 2023
- Startup Founders: Don’t be Afraid of an Old-Fashioned Loan to Fund Your Business - January 4, 2023