The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II says the Traditional Council is facilitating the perfection of leases to enable businesses and property owners to access credit from banks at one-third of the cost …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Asantehene supports the perfection of leases to enable businesses access bank loans
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II says the Traditional Council is facilitating the perfection of leases to enable businesses and property owners to access credit from banks at one-third of the cost …