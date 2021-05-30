Even before COVID-19 forced non-essential businesses across America to shut down, Asian business districts like Chinatown in NYC, were already seeing a decline in revenue because of anti-Asian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Asian business districts hope for recovery after shutdown, racist attacks
Even before COVID-19 forced non-essential businesses across America to shut down, Asian business districts like Chinatown in NYC, were already seeing a decline in revenue because of anti-Asian …