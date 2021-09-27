Aspire, the Singapore-based neobank that wants to become an “end-to-end financial operating system” for Southeast Asian businesses, is moving closer to its aspirations with a $158 million Series B.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Aspire raises $158M Series B to build a full-stack “financial operating system” for Southeast Asian businesses - September 26, 2021
- Businesses want more time to pay back emergency Covid loans – data shows - September 26, 2021
- Businesses ask for more time to repay Covid loans - September 26, 2021