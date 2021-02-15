Wisconsin Assembly Democrats introduced a substitute amendment to Assembly Bill 2 that maximizes the $500 million in the bill by delivering relief to small businesses that are continuing to struggle …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Assembly Dems Introduce Amendment to Deliver Relief for Small Businesses - February 15, 2021
- Federal Loans Available for Michigan Small Businesses Impacted by Excessive Fall Rain - February 15, 2021
- Who you know matters, even when applying for PPP loans - February 15, 2021