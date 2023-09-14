The management of AU believes that foraying into microfinance, which is essentially offering small loans to economically weaker and largely under-banked customers without collateral, is a natural …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- AU Small Finance Bank plans microloan foray, open to acquisition - September 14, 2023
- Springfield postal workers among 19 indicted on fraud charges related to COVID-19 loans - September 14, 2023
- Tips for turning your small business idea into a reality - September 14, 2023