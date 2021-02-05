The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston received an almost $2 million loan from federal COVID-19 relief, according to an audit released Friday.As the church faced a considerable revenue decline due to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Audit: W.Va. Catholic Church Claimed $2 Million in Federal Small Business Relief Funds - February 5, 2021
- House Small Business Committee Issues Testimony From Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council - February 5, 2021
- Economics in Brief: Small Businesses Happy With PPP Loans from CDFIs - February 5, 2021