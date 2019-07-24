that provides small, affordable loans to working families in America. The company uses cloud-based lending technology that goes beyond the credit score to determine borrowers’ ability to repay and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Aura Closes $28.7M Expansion Loan from Angel Island Capital - July 24, 2019
- When employees need personal help, business owners respond - July 24, 2019
- Business is booming at the BDC amid tech-driven push for faster lending - July 24, 2019