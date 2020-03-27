Local businesses could soon get up to $35,000 in low-interest loans from the city of Austin to get through the coronavirus pandemic. Austin City Council voted March 26 to authorize the creation of a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Austin will offer loans of up to $35,000 to businesses impacted by coronavirus
Local businesses could soon get up to $35,000 in low-interest loans from the city of Austin to get through the coronavirus pandemic. Austin City Council voted March 26 to authorize the creation of a …