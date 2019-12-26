Aye Finance said it will deploy the investment to broaden its small to medium-sized business (SMB) loan portfolio across India. The debt funding is backed by CapitalG, Alphabet’s growth equity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Aye Finance Raises $14M To Bolster SMB Loan Portfolio - December 26, 2019
- Internet expansion in rural Georgia might be funded by state loans - December 26, 2019
- How Advisors Could Save Their Clients Thousands on a Home Loan - December 26, 2019