More than 30% of those who responded to the survey said they delayed their growth plans or capital expenditures. The pullback is a direct result of the high interest rate environment, and the business …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Balancing Profit And Ethics In High-Interest Business Loans - May 28, 2024
- Best Small-Business Loans of June 2024 - May 28, 2024
- Citizens Bank adds $2M fund for first-time homebuyers, small businesses - May 28, 2024