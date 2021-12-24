Bangko Sentral OKs interest rate caps on small, short-term loans

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas chief said the circular stating the approved interest rate ceilings will take effect on Jan. 3, with the caps covering loans ₱10,000 and below, and can be settled …
