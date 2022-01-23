Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday directed the commercial banks to provide collateral-free loans for marginal farmers and lower-income groups under a special scheme. “To revive the productive activities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Bangladesh Bank orders collateral-free loan to farmers, lower-income people - January 23, 2022
- China EximBank’s bad loan ratio at 4-yr low in 2021 - January 23, 2022
- Stop harassing businesses for tax, extend loan moratorium - January 22, 2022