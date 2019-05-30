Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today the arrest of EDWARD SHIN, the CEO of a Pennsylvania-based bank (the “Bank”), for taking bribes in …
Bank CEO Arrested for Taking Bribes For Small Business Administration Loans
