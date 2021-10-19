Community development financial institutions have played a lead role in offering assistance to customers the big banks weren’t reaching, especially during the last year and a half with the financial- …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Bank of America’s loan portfolio for CDFIs tops $2B faster than anticipated - October 19, 2021
- Hogan Announces Low-Interest Loans Available For Those Impacted By Hurricane Ida - October 19, 2021
- Gov. Hogan announces federal approval of Small Business Administration disaster declaration for Tropical Storm Ida - October 19, 2021