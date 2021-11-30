Bank of Georgia Signs $100 Mln Loan With US DFC

By Michael Susin Bank of Georgia Group PLC said on Tuesday that its subsidiary JSC Bank of Georgia has signed a $100 million long-term loan agreement …
