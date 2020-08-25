Bank profits slump 70% as virus rakes businesses, households

The U.S. banking industry’s second quarter profits fell by 70% from a year ago, the FDIC said Tuesday, as low interest rates and the economic turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on big an …
