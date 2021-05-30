Banks begin restructuring of loans up to Rs 25 cr to support Covid-hit small businesses

To provide support to small businesses hit by the second coronavirus wave, banks have initiated the process of restructuring of loans up to Rs 25 crore in line with the COVID-19 relief measures …
