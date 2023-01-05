Banks can now write off agriculture and Small and Medium Enterprise loans worth up to Tk 500,000 without prosecuting the defaulters, the Bangladesh Bank has said. Previously, the lenders were eligible …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Banks can write off small loans worth up to Tk 500,000 - January 5, 2023
- Private Planes, Cars, Jewelry: Lawyer Sentenced to Prison for COVID Loan Fraud - January 5, 2023
- Hapoalim launches subsidized small business loan fund - January 5, 2023