Small businesses rely heavily on loans or lines of credit for capital funding, research suggests Small businesses overwhelming rely on large and small banks for capital, according to recent data from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Banks crucial to small business capital formation, SEC data finds - December 15, 2021
- TNS Business Budget for Wednesday, December 15, 2021 - December 15, 2021
- ‘We’ve been in survival mode’: Even with federal intervention, loan disparities for farmers of color continue - December 15, 2021