U.S. banks and credit unions reported a surging amount of suspected business-loan fraud last month, a period when awareness of scams involving government small-business aid programs received more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Pelosi Considering Smaller Stimulus Package — Will It Include Stimulus Checks Or Student Loan Relief? - September 24, 2020
- Banks file record number of suspected business-loan fraud reports in August - September 24, 2020
- Small business may face PPP loan-forgiveness hurdles, interest payments - September 24, 2020