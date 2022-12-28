The data shared in the RBI’s Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India for FY22 on Tuesday noted that among all banks, small finance banks (SFBs) had the highest share of MSE GNPAs in their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Banks’ GNPAs in micro, small enterprise loans stood at 16.8% in FY22: RBI - December 28, 2022
- Here’s what the Fed interest rate hike means for business debt and cash flow - December 28, 2022
- SBA opens flood disaster loan outreach center in East St. Louis - December 28, 2022