Loans disbursed by banks to micro, small, and medium enterprises rose by 3.2 percent to P454.31 billion from January to September compared to P440.34 billion in the same period in 2021, according to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Banks lending more to small businesses - December 31, 2022
- Nineteen months after PPP’s fade, a Maine bank reaps a windfall - December 30, 2022
- Alberta small businesses look ahead to 2023 amid fears of a recession: report - December 30, 2022