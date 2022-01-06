Banks pushed to loan 40 trillion won to small businesses

“To meet the Lunar New Year holiday capital demand, some 40 trillion won of new liquidity led by the banking industry will be supplied early,” Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday.
