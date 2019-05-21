a location chosen to signify that banks are now more that willing to do business with sector players. Amid accusations of denying MSMEs loans, bankers argued Parliament had not factored the risk small …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Banks set aside cheap loans for cash-strapped small traders
a location chosen to signify that banks are now more that willing to do business with sector players. Amid accusations of denying MSMEs loans, bankers argued Parliament had not factored the risk small …