Existing and emerging small businesses can now apply for interest-free loans under a new partnership between customer-owned bank, Bank of Us, and micro-loan provider No Interest Loans. Please note: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Banks to provide no interest loans of $3000 to small businesses
Existing and emerging small businesses can now apply for interest-free loans under a new partnership between customer-owned bank, Bank of Us, and micro-loan provider No Interest Loans. Please note: …