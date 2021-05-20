BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community’s Bank, recently announced the opening of a Loan Production Office (LPO) at 1125 Jefferson Davis Highway, Suite 400, Fredericksburg, Virginia, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
BCT–The Community’s Bank Opens Loan Production Office in Fredericksburg, Virginia
BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community’s Bank, recently announced the opening of a Loan Production Office (LPO) at 1125 Jefferson Davis Highway, Suite 400, Fredericksburg, Virginia, …